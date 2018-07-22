Katie Price thinks she ''wasted'' her time in marrying Kieran Hayler.

The 40-year-old television personality married her third husband in 2013 and split from him earlier this year following claims that he had cheated on her several times, and she now says the breakdown of their relationship has led to ''the worst six months of [her] whole life''.

Katie - whose split was caught on film for her reality show 'Katie Price: My Crazy Life' - said: ''It's been the worst six months of my whole life. To be honest, if I'd known what was going to happen I wouldn't have been so keen on filming the show. The crew have been saints because there were times I must have been a nightmare.

''I've basically wasted five years of my life with someone who admits he doesn't find anything wrong with [cheating] when he does it. He has no remorse and I can't deal with that any more.''

The beauty - who has Jett, four, and Bunny, three, with Kieran, as well as 16-year-old Harvey, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, from previous relationships - was even left scared to return to her own home after a day's work because of the ''toxic'' environment her romance had created.

She added: ''It's scary. He just lies all the time. And I think I was trying to hold on to something, but it was toxic. I'd just got into this rut. I didn't even want to go out and ride my horses - I just had no oomph to do nothing.

''I didn't want to be at home because I would be on eggshells the whole time. It would be like picking, picking, picking at me.''

Looking back on her time with Kieran, Katie - who is now dating 29-year-old Kris Boyson - can see she was ''manipulated'' and ''depressed'', and is now glad to be moving on from the situation.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, she said: ''Now I feel that I was manipulated into a situation to make me feel like I wasn't in control of anything. I got into a state where I felt I was worthless, and all I wanted to do was sleep because I was depressed.

''He made me feel like I had to rely on him completely and that I needed him because I couldn't ever get anyone else and wouldn't be able to cope without him. I'd got to such a low point.''