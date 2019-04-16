Katie Price wants to get married again.

The 40-year-old star - who has children Harvey, 16, with former boyfriend Dwight Yorke, Junior, 13, and 11-year-old Princess with first husband Peter Andre and Jett, five, and Bunny, four, with third spouse Kieran Hayler - is a ''hopeless romantic'' and wants to settle down again, as well as adding to her family.

Katie - who is now dating fitness trainer Kris Boyson - said: ''I'd love more babies and I'd always love to get married again.

''I'm a hopeless romantic.

''Every man would ask me. Who wouldn't want me to marry them?''

The 'Loose Women' star - whose second marriage was to Alex Reid - admitted she regrets some of her husbands and over the years has learned not to trust people so easily.

She told Closer magazine: ''[I regret] some of my husbands.

''The main lesson I've learned is don't be too trusting.

''I've been betrayed badly by agents, friends, relationships. It's very hard to trust people.''

And Katie finds parenting her kids more difficult now the four younger children are spending more time at their fathers' houses.

She said: ''I share the kids half and half, which I hate, but that's what happens when you get divorced.

''I'm one parent this side but the other parent's eating ethic is very different to mine.

''I think Princess's dad's side eat very different to my side, completely different.

''They're very strict, whereas I'm very laid back.

''I want my kids to work things out themselves, to eat what they like, try what they like, rather than worry about this and that.

''The kids learn to adapt - but there are a lot of un-positives. Major unpositives.''