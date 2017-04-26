Katie Price wants to interview her son's online trolls.

The 38-year-old former glamour model is sickened by the cruel taunts that her disabled 14-year-old son Harvey -who she has with former boyfriend Dwight Yorke - has been subjected to on social media and is keen to meet face-to-face with his tormentors to get them to think about their actions.

She said: ''Is it strong enough to call my son a black blind n****r, is that not abuse? They called him a golliwog, that's my son, is that acceptable?

''How much do I have to take, so in the end, the people who have said this, I put it online and said, 'Does anyone know this person?'

''It would be refreshing if these trolls, these online bullies, I'd like one of them to have the balls for me to talk to, or interview them and say, 'What is that goes through your head, why do you do it?' Someone has to sit down and take time to do this, what goes through their head?' ''

Katie - who also has children Junior, 11, and Princess, nine, from her marriage to Peter Andre and three-year-old Jett and two-year-old Bunny with husband Kieran Hayler - is campaigning for tougher legal action against online bullies and she has also called for more stringent checks to take place when people want to open a new account on social media sites such as Instagram and Facebook.

Speaking on 'This Morning', she said: ''I want to go and meet Facebook, Instagram.

''I if you want to get a car or credit card, [for the finance checks] they want to know everything [about you] so why can't they do that online and you can be tracked?

''You can get taken down but then go back on again in a different name.

''I'm gonna make sure with my Pricey Power I can do something about it, because it's just not good enough.''

Though the 'Loose Women' panelist would happily go into schools to try and educate young people about acceptable behaviour online, she isn't convinced it would do any good.

She said: ''I would love to go round schools and stuff but even when you go to schools and educate them, its when you come out [things happen].''