Katie Price wants to be ''divorced by Christmas''.

The 41-year-old former glamour model - who has Harvey, 17, Junior, 14, Princess, 11, Jett, five, and Bunny, four, from previous relationships - split from Kieran Hayler last May after he was unfaithful with their children's nanny and she is ''sick and tired'' of the ongoing legal process to formally end their marriage.

According to reports, the former couple are ''constantly'' arguing about financial issues, with Kieran - who is father to Jett and Bunny - insisting credit card debts which Katie wants him to pay off were caused by expenses for their kids.

A source told The Sun Online: ''Katie's getting impatient and is sick and tired of being married to Kieran. The divorce has been dragging out for so long, because they're constantly rowing over money.

''Katie's arguing that Kieran ran up some big credit and store card bills on cards in her name when they were married and she needs him to clear the debt.

''Kieran is saying that he only used the cards to buy food and clothes for the kids as their caregiver. He thinks he's owed more as he gave up his job to look after them, Katie thinks he's taken enough off her and wants to be single by Christmas.

''They're both keen to move on, but can't agree on the financial side of things.''

The pair's divorce proceedings ground to a halt in 2018 after Kieran refused her request to get the request signed off online.

However, Katie is moving on with her life and is happy with her new beau Kris Boyson, whilst Kieran has moved on with girlfriend, Michelle Pentecost.

And the former stripper recently claimed he has managed to form a friendship with his estranged wife for the sake of their kids.

Discussing co-parenting with Katie, he said: ''It's not difficult. There's a sort of friendship there now, believe it or not.

''I have the kids a lot because she's quite busy.

''I never lean on her because I'm always there...

''[It hasn't always been amicable] but it gets to the point where you just have to do what's best for your children.

''We've been to mediators, which helped a lot, especially when it comes to planning holidays and specific times with the kids.

''It gives us stability when it's written down and agreed.

''And look, things aren't horrible when we see each other. Considering the animosity in the past, it's been OK.

''We did Jett's first haircut together, we do all medical stuff and school decisions together. It's all split equally.''