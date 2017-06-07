Katie Price wants to name her next child Royalty.

The 38-year-old beauty - who already has 15-year-old Harvey with former partner Dwight Yorke, Junior, 11, and nine-year-old Princess with first husband Peter Andre and Jett, three, and Bunny, two, with spouse Kieran Hayler - has a string of regal-themed monikers lined up if she decides to add to her brood in future.

She said: ''Obviously I've got a Princess and a Bunny, Harvey was named after my granddad and Junior because he was a mini Pete, but I actually like the name Royalty, I don't care if no one else does.

''Royalty, then Prince and then King and then Duchess, I've got them all named, I don't know how many more I'll have. [The whole monarchy?] Why not.''

The former glamour model also admitted she ''hated'' her own full name when she was growing up.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Loose Women', she said: ''I hated mine, I was born Katrina Amy Alexandria Alexis Infield, I don't know what my mum was thinking.

''When I was 17, I changed it to Katie and then Katie Price, my stepdad's name is Price, so I changed that.''

And Katie isn't the only star on the show not to like her name as Stacey Solomon has never felt comfortable with her middle names.

She explained to her fellow panelists on the show: ''I liked my first name but for some reason my parents always gave us middle names of people who are dead, so I hate my middle names, Chanelle Claire - I know, Chanelle, as if I'm not common enough.

''I love the names but I feel like I don't want to be... dead with the dead names.''