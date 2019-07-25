Katie Price has sought advice from a fertility clinic because she wants to have more children following three miscarriages.

The 41-year-old star already has five kids, son Harvey, 17, with former partner Dwight Yorke, son Jett, five, and four-year-old daughter Bunny with third husband Kieran Hayler and Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with her first spouse Peter Andre and revealed doctors told her she was still young enough to have a baby with her new fiancé Kris Boyson.

Speaking on TV show 'Loose Women', she said: ''I had a miscarriage last year and I've had one this year. I've had more in the past. I went to the fertility clinic because I'm 41 now and I still want more kids. I was so shocked with what he said to me because I still think I'm young. Reality hit home with some of the things he said to me.''

If she and Kris cannot conceive a baby naturally then Katie would still be open to adopting an unwanted child, something she has considered in the past.

She said: ''I've always wanted more babies, I've spoken about adoption and I wouldn't rule that either.''

The former glamour model went on to open up about the tragic miscarriages she's suffered in the past and admitted that she was forced to ''grieve'' alone over the loss her pregnancies and tried to ''just get on with it''.

She said: ''I've had more than three miscarriages in my life. The thing is you grieve them and when you're self-employed like myself you just have to get on with it you have to grieve on your own.

''I mean it is a lot and it doesn't matter what kind of person you are each person deals with it differently and some people get really down and get mental health issues about it or you get people who are matter of fact and try and get on with it.''