Katie Price will have more children via surrogacy and adoption if she's ever told by doctors she can't have anymore ''sprogs''.

The 38-year-old former glamour model - who has Harvey, 15, Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, from past relationships and Jett, three, and two-year-old Bunny with husband Kieran Hayler - reveals her plans to continue growing her brood on the latest episode of her TV series 'Katie Price: My Crazy Life' this evening (31.07.17) on Quest Red.

She said: ''Harvey's 15 next month, Junior and Princess are hitting their teenage years soon. I've got these two little sprogs that will keep me on my toes.

''And then I'll have more sprogs until the doctor says you can't have any more. And then I'll find a surrogate and then I'll adopt.''

Though the busty babe says that having children keeps her young, Katie - who is reportedly thinking about having her ninth boob job - insists she needs more cosmetic surgery to keep her youthful looks as she approaches 40.

She says: ''The thing is I'm 39 next month, nearly 40.

''Jesus Christ, I need to see the surgeon to make me look younger!''

''I will continue to live my life the way it is.''

Tonight's episode also sees Katie and Kieran renew their wedding vows in the Maldives, with the former stripper putting in all the effort to organise the celebration.

Katie's son Junior revealed: ''Kieran organised everything he was a true gentleman to mum. She loved it.''

And explaining why he decided to have the ceremony, Kieran added: ''It was my way of saying get that wedding ring back on your finger ... She's mine. There's no p***ing off anywhere now.''

Katie recently admitted she has a lot of names in mind for her future children.

Speaking about Princess - whom she has with ex-husband Peter Andre - and current husband Kieran's daughter Bunny, she said: ''Obviously I've got a Princess and a Bunny, Harvey was named after my granddad and Junior because he was a mini Pete, but I actually like the name Royalty, I don't care if no one else does.

''Royalty, then Prince and then King and then Duchess, I've got them all named, I don't know how many more I'll have. [The whole monarchy?] Why not.''