Katie Price has reportedly visited a fertility clinic with her boyfriend Kris Boyson.

The 41-year-old reality TV star recently hinted that she wants kids with Kris, after posting a picture of them together and including the caption ''I love this man @krisboyson so much #marriage#babies #life,'' and now the pair have been reportedly spotted visiting an IVF clinic for her reality TV show 'My Crazy Life'.

A source told The Sun Online: ''Everyone was pretty shocked when Katie announced she wanted to have TWO kids at 41, because she and Kris are so off and on.

''But it seems like the only thing they agree on is starting a family. Katie took the reality TV crew along to the consultation and the cameras were in the appointment with her.

''She's made no secret of wanting more kids and says that getting pregnant with Kris can only make their relationship better.''

Katie has son Harvey, 17, with Dwight Yorke, Princess, 12, and Junior, 14, with Peter Andre and Bunny, four, and Jett, five, with Kieran Hayler but has made no secret of the fact that she wants to expand her family.

She recently revealed that she was planning to adopt a Nigerian orphan and had started the process of adopting a child from the West African country after a chance meeting with a woman who works at an orphanage.

She said: ''Well basically, I've always said I've always wanted to adopt a child. I don't care if they've got disabilities - just because I feel I can offer a place. Funny enough, I was getting my nails done and there was a lady sitting next to me and I don't know why, I'm a bit weird like this, but I said to her, 'Sorry, but are you a nurse?' Cut a long story short, she wasn't a nurse but she was telling me how she looks after this orphanage in Nigeria and we got talking and stuff. I said to her I've always wanted to adopt but the thing is, it's easy to adopt abroad but it's not easy to bring them back to this country. So she knows all these people.

''It's so hard to adopt over here. It's so hard. It's easy to adopt abroad but it's hard bringing them back to this country. I've looked into it for ages. So now I've met this woman, hopefully, something will happen.

''I still want my own kids as well, don't get me wrong. I'll definitely have more kids but if I can offer a home for another child then I will.''