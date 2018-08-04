Katie Price was visited by bailiffs over £3,000 she allegedly owed to her electrician.

The 40-year-old glamour model reportedly failed to pay electrician Paul Bean for work he did on her West Sussex mansion last year so debt collectors were called in this week after Mr Bean went to County Court to try to reclaim the money.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''Katie is really bad with managing her money and lets things get out of control.''

Speaking about why he went to the courts, Mr Bean said: ''I couldn't hang about no more.''

And an insider added: ''Katie kept saying she was always going to pay but she never did. He wanted the money. It's only £3,000.

''She kept saying she was going to pay it, but she didn't. Well, she has now because the old court went round there.''

In 2016, Katie admitted she was not always great at managing her money.

The millionaire said: ''Some people are very careful and they plan for the future or they pay their bills on time. I don't. I have bailiffs at my door all the time.''

Katie is currently going through a divorce from her third husband, 31-year-old Kieran Hayler, after he repeatedly cheated on her and she has claimed she was ''manipulated'' by him which led to her feeling depressed.

She said recently: ''Now I feel that I was manipulated into a situation to make me feel like I wasn't in control of anything. I got into a state where I felt I was worthless, and all I wanted to do was sleep because I was depressed.

''He made me feel like I had to rely on him completely and that I needed him because I couldn't ever get anyone else and wouldn't be able to cope without him. I'd got to such a low point.''

Katie and Kieran have children Jett, four, and Bunny, three, together, while Katie also has Junior, 13, Princess, 11 and Harvey, 16, from previous relationships.