Katie Price believes couples in long-term relationships should experiment sexually to keep the excitement alive in the bedroom.

The 39-year-old former glamour model is married to third husband Kieran Hayler and has never been shy about speaking about her sex life.

On Wednesday (28.06.17), the busty beauty was involved in a conversation about the growing popularity of bondage with her fellow 'Loose Women' panellists and although heavy S&M doesn't do anything for her, she thinks if there's trust between a couple then they should be prepared to try out any form of erotic pursuit in the privacy of their own homes.

She said: ''Dungeons and dentist chairs don't do it for me whatsoever, but I believe if you're secure in a relationship and you're comfortable then you should experiment but you should do it together. Not one more than the other.''

Katie - who was previously wed to Peter Andre and Alex Reid, whom has a fetish for dressing up as a female alter ego know as Roxanne - was in a very open mood on the show and revealed why older guys don't do it for her.

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' winner needs a younger man in her life because they're able to keep up with her.

Katie - whose spouse Kieran is nine years younger than her - said: ''I always go for the younger guys because I'm young at heart and I don't think an older man could handle me, I'm just too energetic. Pete was the oldest but not by that much. But normally if I meet a 39-year-old or 40, they're grown, they're just older. I don't know what it's like to go out with a proper older guy because I've never been there. I just don't think they could handle me, in all ways.''