Katie Price told Kieran Hayler to leave her when she found out he'd had another affair.

The 39-year-old former glamour model was devastated when she learnt the builder - with whom she has two children Jett, four, and Bunny, three - had cheated on her again earlier this year with the family nanny while she was out at work, but felt so numb this time around that she told him to walk out of the door if he's that unhappy.

Speaking on 'This Morning' on Friday (20.10.17), she said: ''With me, it's not that I forgave him or forget, I just learnt to deal with it.

''With Kieran, it's definitely proven, he definitely has a sex addiction and I'm the kind of person who does research because I need answers to all of my questions ....

''The thing is, he's been bad and I say to him: 'At the end of the day, you've cheated on me twice.' I haven't reacted this time the same way I did the first time. The first time I was crying, breaking down, and accept everything that has happened. But it's like I was expecting it to happen again, I'm so different towards him. And I said to him: 'Look, if you're not happy, you know where the door is, leave!' But how can he expect me to get over it again - he's had therapy, we've done all that. What more can I do?''

However, the brunette beauty hasn't kicked her 30-year-old spouse out of their home because she understands that he has a sex addiction and can't help being unfaithful.

She explained: ''I said to him: 'What goes through your head?' The reason he does it in the house is because how bad it is ... it's like a drug. It's adrenaline.''

Katie also has Harvey, 15, Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, from two previous relationships but refuses to shield them from the family feud and even bad mouths her husband - who she first married in 2013 - in front of them.

She said: ''The kids know everything. I'm so laid back [about telling them].' I say to him, 'Ugh, you make me sick', and the kids go 'Muuuum!'

''He hasn't left the house, obviously. People aren't happy till they see a moving lorry go down the driveway. He's got mental issues, he's seeing a therapist [for his sex addiction]. I've got all this to deal with, it's too much. I don't know how I'm still normal.''

Katie was first forced to deal with Kieran's infidelity in 2014 - less than a year after they got hitched - when she found out he'd been sleeping with two of her best friends.

He got help for his issues and their marriage appeared to be happy and healthy again, but their relationship hit the rocks again over the summer when she walked in on the former stripper in bed with their nanny.