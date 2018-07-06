Katie Price is planning to release an acoustic album.

The 40-year-old star - whose last album was 2006's 'A Whole New World' - is to create a record to raise money for charity British Lung Foundation, who she recently ran the London Marathon for to raise money for her mum Amy Price, who has an incurable lung disease.

Katie - who failed to finish the 26.2-mile event - said: ''Guess what? I'm going to bring out another album, purely to make money for the British Lung Foundation, and I want to do acoustic versions. I don't want to earn from it.

''My mum got told she has got an incurable lung disease, she got told last year, so I'm doing it for her, because there is no cure. No one knows the cause of it.

''I finish filming in May and then I'm going to do it [the album].''

Katie is keen to team up with singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran on her upcoming record, but doesn't think anyone would want to duet with her.

Speaking on Juice Retreats guru Jason Vale's Juice Tube YouTube channel, she added: ''I don't think anyone would collaborate with me.

''Let's put it out there - Ed, come on!''

Last September, Katie revealed plans to duet with her piano-playing son Harvey, 16, at one of her 'An Audience With Katie Price' one-woman shows.

She said: ''One of these dates I'll be bringing Harvey on stage. He'd love it with all the people.

''I wanted to sing tonight a song called 'Heaven' and Harvey is learning it on the piano. So for one of my tour dates I'll get him up and we'll perform together.''

In 2005, Katie attempted to become the UK's representative for the Eurovision Song Contest by taking part in selection process show 'Making Your Mind Up', but she narrowly missed out, finishing second.

A year later, Katie released album 'A Whole New World' alongside her then-husband Peter Andre - who she has kids Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with - and the record sold more than 180,000 times, peaking at number 20 in the UK Album Charts.

The record also spawned a single of the same name which peaked at number 12 in the UK.

Katie - who also has son Jett, four, and daughter Bunny, three, with estranged husband Kieran Hayler - released single 'Free to Love Again' in 2010, but the song could only hit highs of number 60 in the UK Singles Chart.

Last year, Katie dropped new tune 'I Got U' but that failed to set the charts alight.