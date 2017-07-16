Katie Price is planning to have another boob job.

The 39-year-old former glamour model has reportedly told friends that she wants to go under the knife for the ninth time - and possibly final time - to shrink her 32GG chest to a more ''demure'' size now that she's approaching her 40th birthday.

A source told the Sunday People newspaper: ''She thinks her current chest size is too big and makes her look fat. The next stage will be smaller.''

Despite having several cosmetic procedures over the years including Botox, lip fillers and a nose job, the buxom blonde - who has children Jett, three, and Bunny, two, with her husband Kieran Hayler as well as Harvey, 15, Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, from two previous relationships - still gets ''nervous'' before having work done, but she insists she's not ''addicted'' to altering her appearance.

She said recently: ''The day of the surgery I just get really nervous, they put so many needles in me that's the only thing I hate. Then once it's in you get that nice little cocktail ... I can tell you now I am not addicted to surgery, I've only had my boobs, lip, nose and teeth. But then I have Botox and fillers. It's not anything major is it?''

However, Katie's fondness for having surgery doesn't sit well with her husband Kieran as he thinks she's ''perfect'' in his eyes and is always trying to talk her out of it.

He said ''I always worry about her I think she does too much, and I try to persuade her not to have any surgery because I don't think she needs it. She is perfect how she is, I can't see any fault in her, I always tell her not to have it.''