Katie Price wants to focus on her ''work, horses and children'' following her split from her husband Kieran Hayler.

The 39-year-old former glamour model announced she'd called time on her marriage after she found out her spouse, 30, had allegedly been sleeping with her nanny for a year behind her back and, although she's not ruling out a reunion at the moment, she just wants to pour her energy into her career, her passion for riding and looking after her five kids; Harvey, 15, Junior, 12, Princess, 10, Jett, four, and Bunny, three.

Speaking on 'Loose Women' on Tuesday (29.08.17), the blonde beauty said: ''I've never been single. To me I just want to do my work, horses and kids - not in that order so don't think I'm choosing work over my kids.

''I've never been single so if it comes to it, it is what it is. It's not like I'm on a time scale, like I have to do this and I have to do that. What's happened has happened and like I've said, there's no future at the minute, he needs to go and get help and I don't need to make a decision yet.''

The panelist has admitted she's still in ''shock'' following the heartbreak revelation and is desperate to speak to someone who has been through a similar thing.

In response to some supportive fan messages, in which some advised her to move on, read out on the show, she said: ''I'm still in shock. It's like you want to hear someone who has had a parallel so you can see the outcome.''

Katie - who has Jett and Bunny with Kieran - has admitted there is still ''a lot more'' to come out regarding their split - hinting it wasn't just the stripper's infidelity that tore them apart.

The television's appearance on the show comes hours after her nanny Nikki Brown denied having an affair with Kieran.

She told the MailOnline: ''I'm going to clear my name. I'm not going to be just somebody else that she's disposed of and thought, do you know what, I'm going to use her. It's not going to happen. She's vile. It's incorrect, it's slandering my name. Surely you have to have some sort of evidence to basically ruin me? It's all just a complete lie. There were no intimate emails. I have the emails. If she'd have sent the emails to the press, they'd have seen there's no intimacy in them emails. It's all a little story that comes from her head.''

Kieran cheated on Katie a year after they got married in 2013 with her two best friends and, as part of the conditions of getting back together, he had to have therapy for his sex addiction.