Katie Price has thanked ''beautiful'' Cheryl Tweedy after a video of the singer praising the model resurfaced online.

The 39-year-old star took to her Twitter account to thank the 'Call My Name' hitmaker for joking she was a ''f***ing cow'' for looking so ''fantastic'' in a clip from an old TV show.

Katie shared the YouTube video and tweeted: ''Check this out from @CherylOfficial a lovely compliment from the beautiful women she is xx. (sic)''

In the clip, taken from an E4 show, Cheryl, 34, and her Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding, 36, meet up with Katie and Peter Andre, 44, who she has since split from.

After Katie leaves the room, Cheryl says: ''I think she looks fantastic. Her legs are amazing. F***ing cow.

''They're brown, not one smidgen of cellulite. Believe me, I was looking.''

Sarah also exchanges pleasantries with Katie in the video with the pair saying how skinny one another is, and later on in the clip the singer comments on Katie's assets.

Speaking to Cheryl, she says: ''Her boobs make her look a lot smaller as well, she has a tiny frame.''

Cheryl responds: ''There is no way those boobs have anything to do with the minuteness of that woman. Nothing.

''They are just f***ing huge. She's making me sick.''

Since that clip was recorded Katie has split from ex-husband Peter - who she shares kids Junior, 12, and 10-year-old Princess with - but not before they famously released their own version of 'A Whole New World' from Disney's 'Aladdin' in 2006.

But it doesn't look like Cheryl and her boyfriend, singer Liam Payne - who have nine-month-old son Bear - will be following in their footsteps anytime soon after the One Direction star recently admitted he wouldn't duet with his significant other, in case they sounded ''cheesy'' like Katie and Peter.

The 24-year-old star said: ''I think sometimes those things can go a bit cheesy. We're not going to do the Katie Price and Peter Andre.

''She wouldn't have me anyway. She'd kick me off. I'm lucky to be here still.''