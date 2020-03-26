Katie Price broke her social media silence to tell her ex-husband Peter Andre and his family to ''stay safe'' during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker had been on UK TV show 'Good Morning Britain' this week to talk about how he and his NHS doctor wife Emily and their brood are copying during lockdown.

The 47-year-old singer - who has Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with Katie and Amelia, six, and Theo, three, with wife Emily - lives in Surrey and has been sleeping in a separate room to his 30-year-old spouse and children.

He captioned his Instagram post: ''We thank our nhs staff, teachers, carers, anyone in any position that is helping with the current crisis. Thank you @nhswebsite @piersmorgan @lorrainekellysmith @itv @gmb (sic)''

And Katie - who is taking a break from social media following the passing of the late 'Love Island' presenter Caroline Flack - commented underneath his screenshot of himself on 'GMB': ''Stay safe all of you.''

Peter had opened up about how he was struggling with homeschooling his kids and that he was worried about his family catching the respiratory infection.

The dark-haired hunk said how they are ''now exposed to the virus quite a lot'' with Emily working at a nearby hospital, which is why they are in separate rooms.

He added: ''I am the one who has to have the kids as well and I'm terrified they will get it.''

Peter and 41-year-old former glamour model Katie's son Junior took to his Instagram Stories this week to share that he believes he was showing signs of COVID-19, though he's not been tested.

He said in a video: ''I hope you are all well. These aren't easy times as we all know.

''I'm videoing this to tell you I am showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

''It's not me saying I have it, it's just me saying I'm showing symptoms.

''Everyone please stay safe, these aren't easy times, God bless you all, we'll get through this.''