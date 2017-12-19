Katie Price has publicly shown her support for the Come Out 2 Play campaign.

The initiative is a new movement put in place to help encourage gay and bisexual professional soccer players to come out and not hide their sexuality.

After launching last month, the campaign - created by writer-and-broadcaster Andy West, former Leeds United Managing Director David Haigh and OutNews publisher Linda Riley - has attracted huge support from the public and football fans.

Now Katie - who has 15-year-old son Harvey with her ex-boyfriend, retired Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke - has taken to Twitter to throw her weight behind the initiative.

The 39-year-old businesswoman tweeted: ''When a gay footballer comes out I'll support them. It doesn't matter who they score with off the pitch #ComeOut2Play (sic)''

The tweet was made to her 2.18 million followers on the social networking site and she is not the only high-profile supporter of the campaign.

Comedian John Bishop - who is a massive Liverpool FC fan - said: ''Football is the people's game, all the people. I would happily support any player who felt compelled to come out as a gay. Football is 'the beautiful game' and should be enjoyed by everyone without fear or recrimination.''

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is backing the campaign and took to Twitter to post: ''When a footballer comes out as LGBT + they'll have my backing and the Labour Party's full support. #ComeOut2Play (sic)''