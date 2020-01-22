Katie Price finds it ''hard'' being away from her son Harvey when he spends weekdays in a residential school.

The 41-year-old star revealed last year she had made the difficult decision to put 17-year-old Harvey - whom she has with Dwight Yorke - into residential care because he was a ''danger to himself'' at home.

And now, Katie has admitted it's been difficult for her to cope without him at home, but is thankful they are still able to talk through FaceTime.

The beauty - who is also mother to Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, whom she has with ex-husband Peter Andre, as well as six-year-old Jett and five-year-old Bunny, with former spouse Kieran Hayler - shared a screenshot of her FaceTime call with Harvey on her Instagram Story, and wrote: ''Always hard being away from Harvey in the week when his at residential thank god for face time (sic)''

Harvey - who suffers blindness, autism and a condition called Prader-Willi syndrome, which affects his speech and movement - stays in residential care five days a week.

Katie opened up about her decision to put Harvey in the school in February last year, when she admitted her other children are ''scared'' of their half-sibling.

She said: ''He hasn't gone to school because he kicked off.

''But it's so hard now.

''Even at nighttime, he's like a nightmare newborn.

''I can't get any sleep.

''He comes in and goes in the kitchen and bangs about and he goes in the kids' room and be like, 'Boo!' and wake them up.

''They are scared.

''I love him so much. He's my absolute life, but it's just hard work now.''

And whilst the decision wasn't easy, Katie insisted it was for the best, as Harvey now gets an education.

She added: ''He needs to go to school now. At his school they do boarding there

''It has taken me ages to be convinced it's the best place.

''Cos if he kicks off at school, he's already at school.

''The thing is, I have never done respite, because I would never want Harvey to think that I am palming him off.

''But it's come to the point where I actually have no choice.

''He's putting on weight.''