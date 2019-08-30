Katie Price has split from her fiancé Kris Boyson, reportedly dumping him by text.

The 41-year-old star decided to call time on her relationship with Kris after falling for hunky builder Charlie Drury, whom she met through another builder who carried out work on her mansion in West Sussex, England.

Katie decided to break the news to Kris that it was over in a message sent from her smartphone.

A source told the Mirror Online: ''Katie realised she needed to dump Chris and done it by text.''

Katie is currently on vacation with Charlie at the Marmaris resort in Turkey and their fledgling romance began with them exchanging messages via social media app Instagram.

The source added: ''Katie was first told about Charles by the builder working on her home. He encouraged Kate to follow him and they started exchanging messages ... They have good banter ... Kate loves manly men.''

Kris was spotted on Friday (30.08.19) emptying his home of Katie's clothes and her kids' toys and loading them into a car.

The 29-year-old personal trainer had some help from a friend as he stuffed the boot of the vehicle with numerous black bags of belongings and other items.

Speaking to The Sun Online about the effect the break-up has had on him, an insider said: ''Kris was furious when he realised Katie had been mugging him off all week. He's done with her this time and went back to his house and chucked all the clothes, make-up and children's toys she'd left at his house.''

The split comes just four weeks after Katie announced on UK TV show 'Loose Women' that she and Kris were engaged.

Showing off her sparkler, she said: ''Kris bought the ring for that finger, so there you go, I've got luck in my life.

''The thing is, he puts me in my place, he's strict with me and I'm not used to that. He's a good guy.''

Katie and Kris first started dating after her separation from third husband Kieran Hayler in May 2018.