Katie Price has reportedly spent £2,000 on Christmas decorations for her terminally ill mother.

The 39-year-old former glamour model is believed to have gone all out to celebrate the festive period this year, as she has erected four trees in her home to give her mother Amy, who has Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) - which is a build up of scar tissue on the lungs that causes the organs to stiffen - a Christmas to remember.

Speaking about Katie's preparation for the festive season to The Sun Online, a source said: ''Katie wants to make this the best Christmas ever - she keeps saying it could be her mum's last one, so no detail is too small for her.

''She's gone all out and has bought loads of new decorations and there are FOUR trees in the house.''

''She's easily spent over £2,000 on festive decorations - she loves glittery gold and silver, and the house is covered in lights.''

The 'Loose Women' panellist's home has, in fact, been likened to a ''winter wonderland'' because of all of the decorations.

The insider added: ''It's like a winter wonderland in her house.''

Katie - who has Harvey, 15, Junior, 12, Princess, 10, Jett, four, and Bunny, three - is eager to make this Christmas the most memorable because she knows her mother's health is getting progressively ''worse''.

Speaking previously, she said: ''IPF isn't well known and there should be more awareness because once you're diagnosed, it's too late. It's an incurable lung disease - no one knows how you get it.

''The thing is my mum is going to die, I just don't want her to die.

''She's getting worse, she's having to sell her house now because she can't get up. Yeah my mum had a cough for about five years, they thought it was asthma, then a few months ago she had a cold. How can my mum die?''