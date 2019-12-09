Katie Price has apologised for cheating on Kris Boyson.

The 41-year-old star insisted she has ''reasons for [her] actions'', but still said sorry to her former fiance for her actions as she tried to clear the air between the on/off couple.

Speaking in the first of a two-part 'Katie Price: My Crazy Life' special, she said: ''I just want to say I'm really sorry about everything. You think I've mugged you off but I have reasons for my actions.

''Nothing is right about what I've done, nothing at all. I just want to say that I'm sorry, and that I've missed you. I miss your company.''

However, Kris is unsure about rekindling their relationship, and he admitted he doesn't know if they could get back to where they were.

He explained: ''We had everything, it could have been sweet. But right now I don't feel like everything can be fine again.

''It's not how you sort something out, is it? Just because you miss someone.''

Elsewhere in the episode - which airs tonight (09.12.19) on Quest Red - Katie spoke to her mum Amy about her relationship, and said being unfaithful was ''all my fault''.

She said: ''So the thing with me and Kris, is it is what it is. It's all my fault. There's pressure on me, on everything. Everything is my fault about me and Kris.''

Amy responded: ''You're like a radiator: You attract people and they drain you. I think you should start afresh.''

Last month, Katie was declared bankrupt after failing to pay her £22,000 debt - despite being granted a payment plan.

And her ex-husband Peter Andre - with whom she shares children Junior, 14, and Princess, 12 - wished her ''nothing but the best'' amid her financial issues.

He said in a recent Q&A session: ''She is the mother of my children so will always wish nothing but the best.''

'Katie Price: My Crazy' Life returns to Quest Red and dplay with a two-part special airing Monday 9th and Monday 16th December at 10pm.