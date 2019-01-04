Katie Price has announced she is ''no longer nice'' because of ''backstabbers'' in a cryptic Instagram post.

The 40-year-old former star - who is mother to Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Jett, five, and Bunny, four - posted a series of candid rants on the social media platform on Friday afternoon (04.01.19), which have since been deleted aside from one, revealing she has ''changed'' because she doesn't want to get ''used or walked over'' by people anymore.

In the first post, Katie wrote: ''You know what? Yes, I've changed. I'm not as nice as I used to be, because I don't to get used or walked over. I don't trust everyone and tell them my secrets, because behind every fake smile there's a backstabber. I distance myself from people because in the end, they're only going to leave. I have changed because I have realised that I'm only the person I can depend on.''

Another post was captioned ''this will never change'' and read: ''I'm the girl who is always there for people when they need a friend. I'm also the girl who faces many issues alone, but will still do anything to see someone else smile.''

Katie captioned her third post ''Bring it on 2019'' and claimed that she felt ''wiser'' because she has ''learned'' from her past mistakes.

It read: ''I'm stronger because I had to be, I'm smarter because of my mistakes, happier because of the sadness I've known, and now wiser because I learned.''

The former glamour model also hinted that in life you can't please everyone and her fans concern should just be to make money and take care of ''your family''.

Katie added: ''We're all ugly to someone, fake to someone, stuck-up to someone, ain't s**t to someone, a loser to someone, a b***h to someone. But who the f**k cares ... Make your money, pay your bills, take care of you and your family, and don't worry about what someone else thinks.''

The mum-of-five finished her cryptic posts with a positive note for the year ahead.

She wrote: ''Work so hard that one day your signature will be called an autograph.''