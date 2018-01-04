Katie Price is seeing a therapist to help her cope with her mother's terminal illness.

The 39-year-old star broke down on 'Loose Women' before Christmas as she discussed Amy Price's battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) - a build up of scar tissue on the lungs that causes the organs to stiffen make it difficult for the sufferer to inhale oxygen - because she knows her parent is getting progressively ''worse'' and won't get better.

At the same time of discovering her mum's diagnosis Katie has also had to cope with the discovery that her husband Kieran Hayler has been cheating on her again and the emotional turmoil took its toll on her health.

So the mother-of-five took the decision to get professional medical help and she felt as though a weight had been lifted off her shoulders.

Appearing on 'Loose Women' as a panellist on Thursday (04.01.17), she revealed: ''For ages lots of things were building up and my mum's thing was the top of it and me being me I just don't want to be a burden on anyone. But I watched myself back [on 'Loose Women'] I thought, 'Oh my god, I think I better go and see a doctor to talk about this.' So I did go and see the doctor even though I was a bit worried in case they told me that something was wrong with me. But they told me that everything had just built up because I have so much going on and it was the best thing I ever did, I sat there for two hours and got everything off my chest that's been going on with Kieran and my mum, the court case everything that I had and it was so nice it just feels as though a weight has been lifted from, my shoulders.''

Her fellow panellist Jane Moore then said: ''So it was like a therapist.''

Prompting Katie to explain: ''I was embarrassed, I thought, 'I don't need to go to a doctor.' But it was so good, I didn't know how I was going to cope with my mum's illness. But I thought, 'You know what Kate, just go.' ''

Katie will continue seeing a therapist to help her come to terms with the fact that her beloved mother Amy is going to die.

She said: ''It was the best thing I did, what the is going to do is that I'm going to learn to cope with my mum's [death] before she goes. I'm going to go until my mum goes to keep me strong.''

And Katie's doctor has also recommended that she makes more time for herself and not spend all her hours working or caring for her family, which includes kids Harvey, 15, Junior, 12, Princess, 10, Jett, four, and Bunny, three.

The glamour model legend: ''The doctor actually said that every woman should look at themselves because they said, 'What do you actually do for yourself?' I was like, 'What do you mean?' And they said, 'What do you do for yourself?' And I went, 'Well I've got five kids and I'm busy.' But they said I have to do something for myself. So this year I'm making lots of changes, I'm going to spend much more time with my friends, do stuff for myself because it's better for my head.

''The doctor did say not enough is done in this country for mental health and they did say I'd done the brave thing and took the first step and gone and see a doctor. I had to go to see a doctor because I just didn't know what to do with my head anymore.''