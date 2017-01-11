Katie Price claims a hospital is responsible for her son having ''a bit of brain damage''.

The 38-year-old beauty's oldest child, 14-year-old Harvey - who she has with former lover Dwight Yorke - suffers from a number of health problems, including septo-optic dysplasia, which affects his growth and caused him to be partially-sighted, and she claims a factor in the severity of his conditions are that he wasn't given medication when he was younger as medics missed the fact he had a limited pituitary gland.

She said: ''I've never cried about the fact he's blind but I've [been] more protective... It's just so weird, I've always had that bond, everyone always thinks he's my favourite but it's not that, I just feel protective.

''We've gone from this journey and then the hospital did admit it was their fault, when they did an MRI scan they missed out his pituitary gland and starved him from the medication he needs, which gave him a bit of brain damage, but you can't sue the hospital because you need them, the NHS, for the rest of his life, so we just deal with it as it is.''

And Katie - who also has kids Junior, 11, and Princess, nine, with ex-husband Peter Andre, and Jett, three, and Bunny, two, with spouse Kieran Hayler - will always be grateful to the parents of other disabled children for their support, particularly after one parent alerted her to the fact Harvey was showing signs of having insulin-processing disorder diabetes.

Speaking on 'Loose Women', she added: ''But what's important wasn't the doctors, it was the mums, we found these places with kids that are similar and Harvey used to drink lots of water and one of the mums said, 'I bet he's got what my son has got, diabetes insipidus, don't worry about your local doctor because they're not specialised, get referred to Great Ormond Street and see this specific doctor'.

''And we did and from there it's been good, he's on the right medicines...''

Katie's youngest two children were both born prematurely and she has been warned by doctors that if she falls pregnant again, she is likely to give birth early.

She said: ''My last two were premature and they said if I pregnant again it will be premature.''