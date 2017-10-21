Katie Price has warned Chris Hughes to ''remember'' the fate of ''Gareth Gates'' after he denied he had flirted with her over text messages and branded her a ''rotten piece of s**t''.

The 'Loose Women' star has issued a stark warning to the 'Love Island' hunk, referencing the fate of her former fling who denied he had slept with her when he was 17 years old.

Back then Katie - who took Gareth's virginity - declared he was lying by saying they weren't together and Gareth's music career eventually dried up, with the singer admitting in 2014 while appearing on 'The Big Reunion' that the romance had damaged his career.

And describing the struggles she's faced over the last 12 months in her personal life, Katie told BUILD: ''I lost a baby, found out my husband's cheating, my mum's dying ... In between that I've got that little t**t Chris Hughes piping up about some messages that I don't really care about.

''I will not be called a liar. I wish he will just leave it - who cares? Just don't call me a liar when I'm not. He's piping on about it - means you're guilty

Then she hit out with a stark warning to Chris - who has released the track 'Little Bit Leave It' with Kem Cetinay - adding: ''Remember Gareth Gates? He lied and as soon as it came out, his career went downhill.''

Chris unleashed a vicious tirade about Katie in which he claimed he was planning to seek legal advice after she ''f***ed'' his life by exposing 52 widely-discussed messages she claimed to have received from him.

Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday (17.10.17) night, the 25-year-old heartthrob vented: ''I couldn't give a sh** who I offend anymore. I stand on my own and always will, I don't need people to get me.

''Katie Price you're a rotten piece of s**t. Be a mother, by something respectful for everyone's sake. I showed your true colours, you couldn't live with it. You have 52 screenshots on Snapchat since I humiliated you? Comical.

''I've get my whole account history from Snapchat and a media lawyer will f**k you up. No one deserves your s**t and I ain't one to take it.

''You f**k lives. You have MY number you can see I haven't ever sent you s**t. You're washed up and you stink... Come on Jeremy Kyle you mug. Shaking my head the world created people like this. (sic)''