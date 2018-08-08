Katie Price's toyboy boyfriend won't let her pay for him.

Kris Boyson is adamant he's been raised to never let a woman pick up the bill after he was accused by one of his followers of dating the 41-year-old former glamour model - who is currently going through money woes - for her fame and fortune.

Taking to the ''Ask Me'' function on Instagram, one fan said: ''You with Katie for her £££ cash ££££? (sic)'', to which Kris, 29, hit back: ''I've been brought up to never let a women pay... so answer your own question. Then grow up and unfollow me! (sic)''

The couple only got together at the beginning of the year when they were spotted swanning off on lavish holidays and dining out at posh restaurants in London.

However, a few months later, cracks in Katie's financial life started to show and it has been claimed that she's on the brink of getting her mansion in Horsham, West Sussex, repossessed after she fell £100,000 in arrears on the mortgage repayments.

It's believed the television star - who has kids Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Bunny, four, and Jett, five, from three different relationships - spent her entire £45 million fortune on cosmetic surgery, spontaneous holidays and a £1million farm.

She's since been forced to sell her animals to help claw back some of the money.

The television star narrowly avoided bankruptcy on Tuesday (07.08.18) after her team submitted proposals on her behalf for an individual voluntary agreement (IVA) meaning she has 12 weeks to prove she can clear her debts.

However, if she fails to wipe clear the money she owes, she could lose her home.

In one last desperate attempt to pull some cash in, Katie is planning to sell the rights to her life to movie executives in the hope that they'll put it on the big screen.

A source said recently: ''Katie always says that her life has more ups and downs than most movie plots. She thinks that people would be queuing up to see a film about her life. It's go everything - heartbreak, betrayal, near death experiences.

''Recently, she's asked her team to shop around the idea of selling the rights to her books and the story of her life in the hope that she can get a big payday in exchange.

''Katie wants to have a say in who plays her - and who plays her ex-husbands.''