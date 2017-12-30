Katie Price has had a ''rollercoaster'' year.

The 39-year-old star has taken to Instagram to reflect on her tough 2017, which has seen her split from her husband Kieran Hayler and her mother diagnosed with an incurable lung condition.

She wrote on the photo sharing site: ''2017 has been a rollercoaster for me. Taking the good with the bad and reflecting on the amazing things that happened this year ... I have the most amazing family, friends and the best children I could wish for. Reflecting on all the positives this year ...

''I have launched my own single ''I got U'', my nutrition range ''Katie Price Nutrition'' @kpnutrition_ Filmed and aired my life on my show ''My Crazy Life'' on @quest_red Created my favourite products for you all to love as much as I do @officialkatiepricebeauty LOVE always being on the panel for @loosewomen Launched my latest book 'Playing with Fire' started my UK tour which will resume in the New Year! I started my own petition to stop all the hate and bullying towards Harv which was picked up by parliament. (sic)''

And Katie wants to have a ''fresh start'' next year.

She added: ''Amongst so many other exciting things. 2017 has also been challenging in many ways and we are happy to be supporting @britishlungfoundation to create awareness for IPF and my mums condition. So grateful for the lessons and the people around me. I will be entering the new year for a fresh start and a happy 2018, can't wait for you all to see what's in store, What are your highlights ?? Wishing you all a happy new year KP (sic)''