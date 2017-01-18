Katie Price's rampant rabbit has multiplied.

The 38-year-old star's pet bunny has given birth to a litter of kits and she has shared a video of the new mother with her babies on her Instagram account.

Katie posted a short video of the animals being weaned by their mum along with the caption, ''more baby's (sic)''.

The 'Loose Women' star's ever-expanding menagerie of animals means the rabbits will soon get acquainted with Katie's bald pussy, Dobbi who is a Sphynx cat, a hairless breed of feline developed through selective breeding.

Katie and her husband Kieran Hayler live on a farm which they share with over 200 animals including five dogs, horses, chickens, pigs and a near-hairless guinea pig.

But the calendar babe has a special love for her rabbits and her and Kieran's two-year-old daughter even has a name inspired by the floppy-haired mammals, Bunny.

Katie also has Jett, three, with her spouse and Harvey, 14, Junior, 11, Princess, nine, from previous relationships.

Speaking about her cat Dobbi, shortly after she the unusual moggy, the busty beauty said: ''I've got over 200 animals, we live on a farm. My latest animal is my Sphynx cat. I love them! I am an animal lover and anyone with an allergy, they're great. They're so intelligent - they're not like normal cats - they're like dogs, they come when they're called. I love them because they're not like normal cats.

''They do look odd but they're very affectionate, they're good with the kids and they're very intelligent. They're bald. It has got clothes because they get cold.''