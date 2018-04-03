Katie Price claims Peter Andre only messages her in a group chat with his wife Emily MacDonagh.

The 39-year-old model has two kids, Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, with her ex-husband, and admits it is ''weird'' they have such a ''different'' relationship nowadays after being married for four years.

She said: ''Apparently he won't text me without Emily being on it.

''It's just weird when you were with someone for so many years and they're not the same person you thought and your relationship's different.''

Despite the former couple's lack of communication, Katie - who has son Harvey, 15, with Dwight Yorke, and Jett, four, and Bunny, three, with estranged husband Kieran Hayler - insists she isn't bothered about it.

She told OK! magazine: ''Everyone with an ex will feel the same. We've all got separate lives, it doesn't matter.''

This comes just days after Katie, Junior and Princess were ''lucky to be alive'' after they were targeted by carjackers in South Africa.

The trio were with a film crew when three thugs stole gems, money, laptops and camera gear after forcing their way into a vehicle.

Katie told a friend: ''We are lucky to be alive, it could have been much worse.''

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''The robbers seemed to be off their heads. They were screaming threats and ordering all the passengers not to move.

''Everyone in the car was terrified, because they had no idea if they were just being robbed for money, if the gang might try to kidnap them - or worse.

''One brave member of the team tried to stop them, but was hit in the face.''