Katie Price's new man ''ticks every box'' for her.

The 40-year-old reality star has struck up a romance with Kris Boyson following her split from estranged husband Kieran Hayler, and has admitted the personal trainer is the perfect fit for her as not only does she like him, but her mother - who was recently diagnosed with terminal lung cancer - also approves of the relationship.

Speaking during an appearance on UK TV show 'Loose Women' on Friday (20.07.18), she said: ''He ticks every box my mum has wanted. Because she said 'Before I die, I want to make sure this and that'. And he ticks every box for my mum. He's got a job, he's got his own business. You know I have this issue about people paying for me, we had this issue so I have to let him buy me dinner. He takes me away and he'll put me on a pedestal, and no-one's ever done that.''

The beauty admits her mum hasn't always been a fan of the men she has dated, but it seems this time round both her parents are supportive, as they ''really get on'' with Kris.

Katie - who has 16-year-old son Harvey from a romance with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, from her former marriage to Peter Andre, and Jett, four, and Bunny, three, with Kieran - added: ''No she has not [always been a fan of my relationships]. But even my dad, what are they like, every week now they're booking in curries to see all the family together. They really get on with him.''

Despite the star's struggles with her mum's health and her split from Kieran, Katie is doing her best to keep her chin up, and admits talking through her problems has helped her face them head on.

She said: ''I just want to thank you guys, and thank all the viewers, for like ... I dunno, sticking by me basically. There's a lot of things that have been said, but I have been going through a tough time and it's nice to be supported that I've come back, and I am human at the end of the day and I realise keeping everything in isn't always the best thing. It's good to talk.''