Katie Price flew to the Maldives without her daughter Princess because the youngster's passport had expired.

The former glamour model only discovered Princess's passport was not acceptable when they went to check in at the airport for a luxury family holiday and Katie admitted she decided to go ahead with the trip, even though Princess - whose father is Peter Andre - could not go.

Speaking on ITV's 'Loose Women', she said: ''The guy behind the [airport] counter asked, 'Which one is Princess, she can't fly' I told them we've all got to fly together, but they said she won't be allowed to.''

Explaining her thoughts at the time, she added: ''Do I stay behind? Do we not go? Or do I go?''

Katie also has Jett, three and Bunny, two with husband Kieran Hayler, Junior, 11, with Peter and Harvey, 14, with footballer Dwight Yorke.

When Katie, 38, couldn't book her family on another flight, she decided to go ahead and have Princess, nine, fly out the next day.

She said: ''There were no other flights the rest of the week where we could get seven seats so I had to leave her with a family member. She got on another plane with another airline the next day and it was fine.''

However, she was not entirely comfortable, explaining: ''It was like 'Final Destination' - what if I get on the plane and something happens, or I stayed and something happens to the family?

''You can drive yourself mad worrying about things but you have to remember it is what it is. I always try and treat every day like its my last day as you never know what's going to happen.''