Katie Price's nine-year-old daughter is releasing her own book.

The 38-year-old star has revealed her eldest daughter is planning on releasing her own tome later this year, which she says will no doubt give her biggest critics ''something [else] to moan about'' but ''in a good way''.

She said: ''Princess has a book coming out this year so let's see what they have to say about that! You'll have to wait and see what it's about, but if they're gonna moan that'll give them something to moan about - but in a good way.''

And the mother-of-five - who also has Harvey, 14 and Junior, 11, from past relationships and Jett, three, and Bunny, two, with her husband Kieran Hayler - says Princess will be doing her own press interviews for the launch so she can answer any criticisms herself.

She added: ''Princess can answer for herself, she'll be doing all the press, so they can ask the questions and she will shut them up.

''She's open like the rest of the family, so when she's interviewed she will answer back, she'll be doing a press call and I can't wait!''

Katie also hit back at those who criticised a recent holiday photo Katie uploaded onto her social media accounts of Princess posing provocatively, with some deeming the picture ''inappopriate''.

She shared to The Sun Online: ''She's a professional little model, she's learnt from the best, what can I say? And the thing is I can't say to her, 'Oh don't be sexy or don't pose like that,' as she doesn't know what that is. But anyway I don't have to justify it, her book's out this year, so watch this space.''