Katie Price's terminally ill mother is determined not to die until her daughter is ''settled''.

The 39-year-old star has had a tough few weeks after suffering a miscarriage, discovering her husband Kieran Hayler cheated on her again, and finding out her mum Amy is dying of an incurable lung disease, but her mother insists she will not ''peg off'' until Katie has got herself ''together''.

She said: ''I think I'm not going to sort of peg off yet until I know she's settled.

''I think, 'My god, it's about time now you actually got yourself together properly and took life more seriously and like, be settled, because you're getting older.' ''

Katie replied: ''You're not going to peg off anyway ... I might peg off before you.

''Because we don't show reaction, people think we haven't got a heart and that. We do. We're so close knit but because we've had so many dramas in life we've got this defence mechanism how we deal with it.''

The TV personality held back the tears as she appeared alongside her mum for a live TV interview, and admitted the reality of Amy's illness - which has an average survival rate of three to five years from diagnosis - hasn't really sunk in for her just yet.

Speaking on British TV show 'Loose Women', on which Katie is a regular panellist, she added: ''She's so like healthy and outgoing and social, no I don't think it has hit me yet. I was blunt to the doctor, I basically said, 'Look, cut all of that out, how long has she got to live?' It's like, anyone can talk about it, you just want to know the facts don't you? ''

Amy has been diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, a scarring of the lungs, and hasn't really faced up to the fact she has the disease either.

She added: ''It's not just Kate, it's [my daughter] Sophie and my son Dan. They're the same as well. I'm the same. I know I've got it, but because I don't feel bad, I'm tolerant of it.

''I think it's the way we deal with things, like OK what's the next stage then, what have I got to do? I think we just all deal with it like that.''

Amy admitted she is angry after being diagnosed with the incurable illness because she goes to the gym every day and has never smoked.

She said: ''I'm fuming over it because I've been healthy all of my life.

''I've never smoked. I've always been a sports person. I go to the gym every morning, I do maybe two hours every morning and I've done that for years and years and I've never smoked. And that's why I was so surprised I've got a lung condition.''