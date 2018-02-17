Katie Price has been hit with a six-month driving ban.

The 39-year-old reality TV star was reportedly caught breaking the 50mph speed limit near her home in West Sussex last June and will now be off the road for six months after the points she received were added to those already on her licence.

Katie was accused of failing to notify police when she received the ticket and failing to provide driver details.

According to The Sun, the star received a £750 fine and was also ordered to pay £200 costs along with a £75 surcharge.

Meanwhile, Katie - who has children Harvey, 15, Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, from past relationships, and Jett, four, and Bunny, three, with estranged husband Kieran Hayler - recently denied claims that she has been showing sexually explicit images of her former husband to strangers.

Alex Reid, 42, alleged he is the victim of revenge porn, claiming his ex-wife showed pictures of him dressed as his drag alter-ego Roxanne to the audience of 'Celebrity Big Brother's Bit On The Side'.

He also said he had gone to the police and would be seeking action.

He said: ''I am very upset that such private matters are once again being aired in the press.

''I am taking legal action against Katie Price over her actions and I will not be commenting publicly any further.''

A source added: ''Alex reported Katie to the police after he learnt of the incident. He was told that she had shown an explicit video of him to people during filming for a TV show and was understandably upset.''

However, Katie took to Twitter to deny all claims

She wrote: ''I would like to make the following clear. 1. I do not have any videos of Alex Reid or Roxanne on my phone. 2. I do not have any sexual images of Alex Reid or Roxanne on my phone. 3. I did not show TV audience members a video of Alex or Roxanne engaged in any sexual activity, nor would I. 4. I have not had any contact from the police but if I get such I will co-operate fully with them to show them that this allegation is a lie. 5. I have made it clear I would never reveal tapes of Alex Reid or Roxanne. 6. I take online bullying and revenge porn seriously. My family have been subjected to such and I have been the victim of revenge porn. I would not do it to someone else. 7. It is sad that my attempting to push through help for those bullied online is used by someone to suggest that I have behaved in this way or to get publicity for themselves, Love and respect, Katie x (sic).''

Katie and Alex tied the knot in 2010 but divorced 12 months later.