Katie Price's driving ban has been reduced to 18 months.

The 41-year-old reality star was slapped with a two-year ban from driving after her vomit-covered car crashed into a hedge last year.

She refused to tell the authorities who was driving at the time of the crash in Bexley, South East London, but later put the blame on her on-off boyfriend Kris Boyson's friend, who she claimed was insured to drive her Range Rover.

Katie appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday morning (20.12.19) to appeal to reduce the ban from two years to 18 months and successfully had her sentence reduced by six months.

She took to Instagram shortly afterwards to tell her followers the good news.

In her Instagram story, Katie said: ''I've just come out of court and my driving ban has been reduced to 18 months. I've already done a month so it's 17 months. Oh well, onwards and upwards.''

This marks her fourth ban in two years following two three month bans in 2018 after she was found to be twice over the legal limit.

She was forced to pay a £1,500 fine earlier this year for her previous scandal, along with costs and a victim surcharge bringing her total bill to £2,425.

The mother-of-five - who has kids Harvey, 17, Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, Jett, six, and five-year-old Bunny from three previous relationships - has racked up a total of six driving bans, which has led her to consider selling her lavish pink car as it gets her ''into trouble.''

After her previous driving ban in early 2018, Katie said: ''I get my driving licence back on 24 May which means I can go car shopping - let's ban the pink car.''