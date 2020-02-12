Katie Price's Alsatian dog Sparkle has died after being hit by a car.
Katie Price's dog Sparkle has died after being hit by a car.
The 41-year-old star's pet pooch - an Alsatian - tragically passed away after escaping from the grounds when Katie wasn't at the house and running onto the nearby A24, The Sun Online reports.
Sparkle is the half-sister of her other pet pooch Bear - with both of whom having escaped from the house before.
Back in 2019, Bear was picked up on the dual carriageway by a police officer and taken back to Katie's home whilst Sparkle made it back itself.
A source said at the time: ''Katie really needs to shore up her garden as it's only a matter of time before something bad happens if the dogs keep escaping. Luckily motorists spotted the dogs and drove carefully while they were loose and a policeman was on hand to help out.''
The A24 is also the road where one of Katie's horses tragically died after it escaped from a field at her home three years ago.
In 2018, Katie claimed her dog Queenie had been killed in a hit and run after a delivery driver knocked the pooch down.
She wrote at the time: ''I'm absolutely Devastated heartbroken my faithful loving family dogs life Queenie has been shortened as she was killed by a heartless delivery driver who ran into our dog seeing her struggle and drove off without telling us and left her to die very disappointed a human being can be this heartless! ... Security cameras show this and we have reported to police ! DEVASTATED is a understatement (sic)''
Alongside a number of crying emojis, she added: ''I'll miss her so much.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.