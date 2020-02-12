Katie Price's dog Sparkle has died after being hit by a car.

The 41-year-old star's pet pooch - an Alsatian - tragically passed away after escaping from the grounds when Katie wasn't at the house and running onto the nearby A24, The Sun Online reports.

Sparkle is the half-sister of her other pet pooch Bear - with both of whom having escaped from the house before.

Back in 2019, Bear was picked up on the dual carriageway by a police officer and taken back to Katie's home whilst Sparkle made it back itself.

A source said at the time: ''Katie really needs to shore up her garden as it's only a matter of time before something bad happens if the dogs keep escaping. Luckily motorists spotted the dogs and drove carefully while they were loose and a policeman was on hand to help out.''

The A24 is also the road where one of Katie's horses tragically died after it escaped from a field at her home three years ago.

In 2018, Katie claimed her dog Queenie had been killed in a hit and run after a delivery driver knocked the pooch down.

She wrote at the time: ''I'm absolutely Devastated heartbroken my faithful loving family dogs life Queenie has been shortened as she was killed by a heartless delivery driver who ran into our dog seeing her struggle and drove off without telling us and left her to die very disappointed a human being can be this heartless! ... Security cameras show this and we have reported to police ! DEVASTATED is a understatement (sic)''

Alongside a number of crying emojis, she added: ''I'll miss her so much.''