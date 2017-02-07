Katie Price's daughter is set have the pins removed from the arm she broke on Tuesday (07.02.17)

The 39-year-old former glamour model's little girl Princess, nine, has been admitted to hospital for the day to have the screws pulled out of her radius after she snapped it horse riding last year.

Katie isn't able to be with Princess, whose father is Peter Andre, because she's currently in a hospital in London with her eldest son Harvey, 14, while he has routine blood tests but her husband Kieran Hayler has taken the little one to have her operation and has praised her for being a ''brave girl.''

Taking to his Instagram account, the builder - who married the busty blonde in 2013 - uploaded a photograph of Princess sitting on her hospital bed making Valentine's Day cards before her surgery.

He accompanied the shot with the caption: ''Princess making valentines card while waiting to have her pins out of the arm she broke. Brave girl waiting for her operation. Kates in one hospital and I am in another. Can't wait for everyone to be home together tonight. Xx (sic)''

Princess terrified her mother Katie and father Peter last year when she fell off a horse and was rushed to hospital via ambulance because of the extreme pain she was in following the accident.

The aspiring model underwent surgery to have the pins slotted into her body in a bid to aid the healing process and spent six weeks with a vibrant cast on her forearm.

Peter - who also has 11-year-old son Junior with her ex-wife Katie - said at the time: ''Yeah she broke her arm. She is fine now. Has her arm in a cast. She's excited about people signing it.''