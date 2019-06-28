Katie Price's car has been repossessed - after she failed to pay a charge of just £2.50.

The 41-year-old former glamour model's pink VW Beetle has been towed away after she missed letters demanding payment on a two-year-old fine, which spiralled from the original sum - a toll charge for the Dartford Crossing - up to around £800.

A source told The Sun online: ''Katie's saying the letters must have got overlooked as she had no idea that the fine had spiralled from £2.50 to £800.

''The bailiffs turned up and threatened to clamp all the cars on the drive, before towing the VW Beetle.''

And if Katie wants the car - which she's had for nine years - back, she faces having to shell out even more.

The insider added: ''With the towing charges on top of the fine, that's £1,300 if she wants to get the car back.''

Katie has only recently got her driving license back following a recent ban.

Police found her in possession of her car keys in her pink Range Rover after it had crashed into a hedge and another vehicle, but she claimed an unnamed male friend was driving but had left the scene, leaving her in the car.

She was banned for three months after being found guilty of being drunk in charge of a car.

The 'Loose Women' panellist was also taken off the roads last year as a result of speeding offences - but later had to hand herself in for driving without a license as she'd mistakenly thought her ban was up and got back behind the wheel again.

And Katie - who has five children from previous relationships - has also ran into trouble for failing to respond to speeding tickets in the past.