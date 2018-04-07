Katie Price thinks people believe she's addicted to surgery because she's so candid about the work she's had done.

The 39-year-old TV star has undergone various procedures over the years, including having breast implants and a facelift, but Katie has denied being addicted to going under the knife.

Asked whether she'd developed an addiction, Katie told OK! magazine: ''Definitely not. I've seen psychologists about it for a TV show and they said I wasn't.

''I just look to improve how I look. I just seem like I have loads of work done because I'm open about it.

''I was talking to a well-known celebrity recently and I asked her where she gets her lips and fillers done, and she was like: 'Me? I don't have it done.' And it's so obvious that she does! Why deny it? I was like: 'Yes you do!'''

In 2017, Katie was left in agony after she experienced an adverse reaction to the medication she was prescribed when she was having her veneers updated in Turkey.

She shared: ''Basically when I was younger, I fell off a skateboard and I've had all cosmetic procedures and stuff but this is the only cosmetic procedure that I do actually need. So when I was younger, I fell off a skateboard and cracked all my front teeth and I needed veneers. They were 10 years old, my veneers, so I needed them replaced.

''I was flying backwards and forwards to Turkey doing them and then they put me out for five hours and I flew back the next day, which was fine because they gave me all the antibiotics and everything and then on my way [to the television appearance on 'Loose Women'], I was like, 'Oh my God, I feel really ill, really, really ill.'

''And I read the box and - because I'm allergic to penicillin - that's what they'd given me so I was really ill for days after that. And then I did a chat with Piers Morgan with my temporaries and I was in so much pain.''