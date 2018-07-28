Katie Price reported herself to police after breaking her driving ban.

The 40-year-old reality TV star was banned from driving for six months in February after being caught breaking the speed limit near her home in West Sussex in June 2017 and the points she received were added to those already on her licence.

Katie was accused of failing to notify police when she received the ticket and failing to provide driver details.

However, the star has now revealed that she accidentally broke the driving ban to take her son Harvey to a hospital appointment, after mixing up her dates.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Been on such an emotional rollercoaster the last 6 months and my head has been all over the place, so much so, that I thought my driving ban was up.

''After driving to Harvey's Hospital appointment I have NOW found out that I don't get my licence back until 8th August.

''With this on my conscience I called police and reported myself.

''I've come such a long way and just want easy life now.

''I have got out of a hole and am finally happy and looking forward to being my old independent self (sic).''

And she added: ''Thank you all for your support I love you all.''

Meanwhile, Katie recently blasted her third husband Kieran Hayler, claiming she wasted her time with him.

The television personality married her third husband in 2013 and split from him earlier this year following claims that he had cheated on her several times, and she has said the breakdown of their relationship has led to ''the worst six months of [her] whole life''.

Katie - whose split was caught on film for her reality show 'Katie Price: My Crazy Life' - said: ''It's been the worst six months of my whole life. To be honest, if I'd known what was going to happen I wouldn't have been so keen on filming the show. The crew have been saints because there were times I must have been a nightmare.

''I've basically wasted five years of my life with someone who admits he doesn't find anything wrong with [cheating] when he does it. He has no remorse and I can't deal with that any more.''

The beauty - who has Jett, four, and Bunny, three, with Kieran, as well as 16-year-old Harvey, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, from previous relationships - was even left scared to return to her own home after a day's work because of the ''toxic'' environment her romance had created.

She added: ''It's scary. He just lies all the time. And I think I was trying to hold on to something, but it was toxic. I'd just got into this rut. I didn't even want to go out and ride my horses - I just had no oomph to do nothing.

''I didn't want to be at home because I would be on eggshells the whole time. It would be like picking, picking, picking at me.''