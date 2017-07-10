Katie Price's has rejected Piers Morgan's offer to duet with him.

The 39-year-old former glamour model was mocked by Piers during her appearance on 'Good Morning Britain' earlier today (10.07.17), with the outspoken host ridiculing Katie's efforts to revive her career as a singer.

In a clip of her new TV programme 'My Crazy Life', Katie's kids were seen supporting her decision to relaunch her music career, prompting Piers to quip: ''Are you not getting the message that maybe the pop career should be put on hold?''

But Katie - whose new single is called 'I Got U' - quickly hit back: ''Do you know what? I don't care! I'm doing it because I want to do it.

''I actually think it's not a bad song. I don't care if people buy it or not, it's not a money thing. I've always wanted to sing, so why not?''

Then, Piers decided to put Katie on the spot and asked her to perform a song for the TV viewers.

However, the busty star wasn't keen on the idea, saying: ''I haven't warmed up, I can't do the high notes. I haven't even had a cup of tea!''

But after Katie sang a line, Piers joked: ''You wobbled a bit at the end but the early part was good.''

At that stage, Katie decided to turn the focus on the TV presenter, saying: ''You try then! What talent have you got?''

And without any hesitation, Piers cleared his throat and broke out into song, to the annoyance of his co-host Susanna Reid, who put her hands on her head.

Katie responded to Piers' singing by saying: ''I think that's all we have time for, we're coming up to a break!''

Then, Piers suggested: ''I think we should do a duet, Pricey and Piers!''

But Katie wasn't interested in the idea, telling the divisive TV host: ''Nah, you're too old Piers!''