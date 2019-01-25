Katie Price would recommend going to rehab to anyone because she learnt so much about herself as a person during her time at The Priory.

The 40-year-old star received treatment at the London facility last September after being diagnosed with post- traumatic stress disorder following her mother Amy's diagnosis with incurable lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the breakdown of her marriage to third husband Kieran Hayler, a kidnap threat made against her 16-year-old son Harvey and the death of two of her pets.

Katie insists the experience was a completely positive one and the experts at The Priory got ''to the roots'' of the problems in her life.

Appearing on UK TV show 'Loose Women' on Friday (25.01.19), she said: ''It's amazing, if I could say to anyone go to The Priory I would. Because they taught me about assertiveness, they teach you about people around you, if they have served their purpose, if there is negativity and they get to the roots to where the problems have started, they do all of the traumatic stuff.''

Katie the catalogue of difficult events that led her to checking into The Priory left her reeling and would be a challenge for anybody to deal with.

The former glamour model - who is adamant she was not treated for drug or alcohol problems at the facility - said: ''I wasn't near anyone who was doing drink and drugs in The Priory. I was in there as they said ... severe traumatic rehabilitation is what I needed. It was to do with all that had happened to me at the beginning of the year. So if you imagine in one year I got told my mum was dying, my dog got run over and killed on my driveway, my horse got killed outside my house, I had a kidnap threat with Harvey, I caught the ex-husband cheating again then obviously divorcing him, then I had the hijack where I was held at gunpoint in South Africa.''

Katie admits it was a pleasure to be back on 'Loose Women' following her extended break as a regular panellist and she is looking forward to a better 2019.

She said: ''It's good to be back, I'm feeling in a good place. Last year I obviously wasn't but you can't blame me, so much went on ... So much for a human being to cope with.''

And Katie intends to move house in order to make a fresh start as she doesn't need an 11-bedroom mansion anymore as four of her kids spend half their time with their dads.

She said: ''I am re-evaluating my life and changing things for the good. I don't need an 11-bedroom house, I have the kids half and half, and the other half I'm just with Harvey and he goes to bed at 7.30pm so I am in this house in the country on my own and I feel vulnerable. I just want a five or six bedroom house, new, everything done so I don't have to worry about getting anything done.''

Katie has Bunny, four, and Jett, five, with Kieran, and Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with first spouse Peter Andre.