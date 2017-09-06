Katie Price has postponed her appearance in Brighton.

The 39-year-old star was due to appear at the Theatre Royal on the south coast on Wednesday night (06.09.17) but has pushed it back to late November because of ''unforeseen family circumstances''.

Katie has had a tough few weeks, having suffered a miscarriage, ending her relationship with her husband Kieran Hayler after he admitted he had an affair with their children's nanny and finding out her mother Amy has a terminal lung condition.

A post on the venue's Facebook page reads: ''Please see below a message from Katie Price regarding her show, An Audience with Katie Price, scheduled to take place on Wednesday 6 September.

''Unfortunately due to unforeseen family circumstances my date in Brighton on Wednesday 6th September 2017 has been rearranged to Sunday 26th November 2017.

''I would like to send my apologies for any inconvenience caused by this postponement, and really hope that you are able to join me at my new date on Sunday 26th November 2017. Thanks for all of your support! Katie x

''Our Box Office is in the process of contacting all customers who have booked. In the first instance we will move your tickets to the rescheduled date of Sunday 26 November; if you are unable to make the new date, a refund will be given.''

Katie previously announced she is divorcing Kieran and was ''gutted'' to find out what he had done to her.

She said: ''I was gutted. For a year I was basically paying her to f*** my husband. Kieran told me they were f***ing all over my house for a year. They had sex everywhere except in our bedroom, they even did it in the kids' bathroom. When I confronted him he denied it at first, even when I said she'd admitted it. I was crying, asking, 'How could you do this to me again?''