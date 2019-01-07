Katie Price has pleaded not guilty to being nearly twice the legal alcohol limit in her £75,000 pink Range Rover.
Katie Price has pleaded not guilty to drink-driving.
The 40-year-old former glamour model was arrested in the early hours of 10 October last year after police found her behind the wheel of a damaged pink Range Rover on Shooters Hill Road, Greenwich, South East London.
Katie is alleged to have had 69 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath in her system.
The legal limit in the UK is 35 micrograms.
District Judge Nigel Dean revealed in the hearing held at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Monday (07.01.18) that a man from a nearby block of flats had claimed an ''accident of some sort'' had occurred involving his parked black car, which he discovered had pink paint on it when he later inspected it.
CCTV footage appeared to show the Range Rover had been in the vicinity of his vehicle.
During proceedings, the mother-of-five asked Judge Dean if she could not reveal her address during court proceedings, however, her request was denied during the hearing.
Judge Nigel Dean said: ''I think the public and members of the press are entitled to know the address of the defendant. All defendants are treated equally.''
Katie appeared in court in a two-tone fur coat and black pointed stilettos, and the only time she spoke was to deny the charge and give her personal details, including her name, address and date of birth.
Judge Dean granted Katie bail until she appears at Bexley Magistrates Court on 25 February.''
