Katie Price was once haunted by old aged pensioners.

The 38-year-old star has revealed she was plagued by constant supernatural activity at one of her former homes and after becoming freaked out by the ghostly goings-on she decided to investigate the history of the property with the help of a team of mediums.

Katie was shocked to discover that the house had been built on the same site as a destroyed nursing home and the swimming pool, which had been the location where most of the disturbances occurred, had formerly been the holding area for the bodies of the elderly residents who had died.

During her appearance on the panel of 'Loose Women' on Friday (20.01.17), she said: ''I had a house that had memories. It was amazing but I couldn't understand why it had been up for sale for two years and no one had bought it. So I bought it and I had so many ghostly experiences there that I ended up having mediums come round and they told me what happened.

''I ended up finding out it had been built on a nursing home which had been knocked down. The orangery where the swimming pool was I found out was where they put the bodies and stuff. So many things happened there, with water and other stuff.''

Katie currently lives in a nine-bedroom mansion on a farm in Surrey, South East England, with her husband Kieran Hayler, their two children Jett, three, Bunny, two, and three other kids, Harvey, 14, Junior, 11, and Princess, nine, from previous relationships.

And she had that property cleared of spectres after her kids complained that had seen unusual figures at night.

Katie, 38, previously explained: ''We had it cleared because it was haunted and we had to get rid of the ghosts. The kids would sometimes scream in the night. On one occasion I heard Junior screaming, 'Help, help,' in the middle of the night and I went up to see him and he said he'd seen someone outside.

''I don't know what that was, but Junior was very scared. I called the people who lived here before, who'd been here for 25 years, and asked if anyone had died here, and they said, 'Not in the last 18 years!' I don't know who, but I guess it means someone did die.''

The busty beauty believes almost every one of the homes she has lived at since moving out of her parents at the age of 18 have been haunted and it's because ghosts are attracted to her ''aura''.

She said: ''Most of my houses are haunted. When I've had mediums rounds they say it's me. I have an aura around me.''