Katie Price thinks Peter Andre was the ''love of her life'' - but too ''short'' for her.

The 38-year-old former glamour model has been married three times, to the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker from 2005 until 2009, cage fighter Alex Reid for just 10 months until January 2011, and Kieran Hayler, who she wed in 2013 and split from last month, and she maintains she never felt for anyone the way she did the Australian singer.

However, Katie - who was also engaged to model Leandro Penna for six months in 2012 - admitted even Peter had his flaws.

She said: ''Pete was the love of my life, but he was short. I thought he was fit but so short.

''Why is it that when I meet the man they are fit, then when they are with me they get fat? They are happy that's why.''

Katie - who has children Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, with Peter, 15-year-old Harvey with former boyfriend Dwight Yorke, and Jett, four, and Bunny, three, with Kieran - also admitted that the 'Flava' singer wasn't the best of her sexual partners.

Speaking during her 'Audience with Katie Price' show at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage, she said of Peter: ''They said 'Once you've had Greek you've hit your peak'. Well I didn't!''

And of Dwight, she added: ''They say 'Once you've had black you never go back. And I did!''

She made the comments while asking the crowd which of her partners was the worst in the bedroom, and agreed with them when they suggested Alex, who infamously has a cross-dressing alter ego named Roxanne.

She confirmed: ''You got it right.

''I don't want to f**k a woman I want to f**k a man. I didn't know [he was a cross-dresser] before I married him.''

During the show, the 'Loose Women' star revealed she wasn't wearing any underwear.

She said: ''I've got no knickers on. That guy in the middle is going to have a great view. He's staring at my woohoo.''