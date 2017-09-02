Katie Price says Peter Andre is the love of her life.

The former couple met on the TV show 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' in 2004 and were married for four years from 2005 to 2009 but Katie admitted her second marriage to Alex Reid was just an attempt to get over Peter, the father of her children Junior, 12 and Princess, 10.

According to The Sun, Katie, 39, told an audience in Preston during her tour: ''Going into 'I'm A Celebrity', I didn't realise I would find the man I was going to marry - as soon as I saw him I thought 'I well fancy him'.

''We were obsessed with each other, I never had a relationship quite like that before.

''He was the love of my life, I never wanted to split up with him but we did and that's that.

''I wanted the fairytale but it never happened that way - and it's the same for a lot of people you speak to.''

When asked by Junior, why she married Alex, she replied: ''I was trying to get over your dad.''

Katie - who recently split from her third husband Kieran Hayler - insisted she desperately wanted her first marriage to last but she advised people in unhappy marriages to leave them.

She said: ''If you're not happy just get out - that's what I say.''

While Peter, 44, has moved on and is happily married to Dr Emily MacDonagh, 28, Katie revealed she wants to build a career in medicine too, as a nurse.

She said: ''Before I became famous I was training to be a nurse. I'm not training to be a paramedic - I still want to finish it [training].

''I'm going to start again - if you want to do something you will find the time to do it.

''I've got five kids and it's amazing what you fit in the days when you have to.''

Along with Junior and Princess, Katie has children Harvey, 15 - from a previous relationship with footballer Dwight Yorke - and Jett, four, and Bunny, three, with Kieran.