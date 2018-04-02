Katie Price has admitted she's scared to lose her mother after she was diagnosed with a rare terminal illness last year.

The 39-year-old former glamour model has candidly spoken out about her mum Amy Price's battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, and admitted she's worried about the possibility of her health quickly deteriorating further.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: ''She could get a cold next month and she could go downhill really quickly and die... You look at her and you wouldn't have a clue that she's got it.''

Amy, 64, has never smoked, and has a prognosis of three to five years, unless her condition worsens.

Her mum's diagnosis has left Katie contemplating her own mortality, and she admitted it's made her want to live for the moment.

She added: ''Any of us could, you don't know. My motto is, live each day like it's your last.

''With the amount I've been through, that's how I've got to look at it... You've got to think about each day. What you've got to remember is, I could go before her.''

While Katie is set to run the Virgin Money London Marathon later this month to support the British Lung Foundation, her mum recently revealed her brave daughter offered her one of her lungs.

Appearing on 'Loose Women', she explained: ''I said no, you're not going to do that. You've got to think if, by any chance, it went wrong, who's going to look after your kids?

''You've got to think about your ­children, not me, and what's going to happen to them.

''Of course, I was so touched at her offer. But Kate is my child, not the other way around. I have to protect her.''