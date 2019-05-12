Katie Price is resurrecting her pop career by singing at funerals.

The 40-year-old TV star - who was once the runner-up in the search for the UK's entry for the 'Eurovision Song Contest' - is currently charging £5,000 to sing at funerals around the UK.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''She will happily pop along to a funeral and sing a couple of songs of choice.

''If she can put a smile on a few people's faces, then why not?''

In 2010, Katie released the single 'Free to Love Again' - but her attempts to make the transition into the music industry have not led to any sustained success.

Now, she's open to performing at a variety of events, including weddings and funerals, as she bids to revive her pop career.

The insider explained: ''Katie has an agreed price list for PAs, TV appearances and magazine shoots.

''But she realised she was missing a trick - she could perform at weddings, Bar Mitzvahs and funerals, too, so now they have been tacked on to her CV.''

Meanwhile, Katie revealed in April that she was in talks for a Netflix drama series about her life.

The TV star said she's been working with the online streaming platform to create a series, though she was coy about the specific details of the project.

Speaking about her future plans, Katie shared: ''I've got a new book out next year. There's so much to put in it.

''And I'm in talks with Netflix about doing a drama series about my life. I'm not going to give too much away - you'll have to wait and see.''