Katie Price was on anti-depressants after her split from estranged husband Kieran Hayler.

The 40-year-old television personality has admitted that after calling time on her relationship with Kieran - with whom she has four-year-old son Jett and three-year-old daughter Bunny - she found herself struggling to cope, and ended up on a treatment of antidepressants in order to help her feel ''herself'' again.

Speaking during an appearance on UK TV show 'Loose Women' on Friday (20.07.18), she said: ''I just felt I needed it. I just wasn't myself, I wasn't the happy me. I would want to drink to block things out. I was in a relationship where I felt selfless ... that I wasn't worth anything, I felt worthless. I was manipulated into a situation where I felt like I wasn't in control.''

Katie - who also has Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, from her former marriage to Peter Andre, and 16-year-old son Harvey from a romance with Dwight Yorke - had previously revealed Kieran had been unfaithful to her on three occasions, but admitted on the panel show that the number was actually much higher.

When asked why she took Kieran back after he cheated, she said: ''It's about seven times now, you'll see in the show. I dunno, I was manipulated into a situation where it felt as if I was the reason why he was doing it. I think because he did everything, and he made me feel like I couldn't do anything, it made me feel worthless. Like, without him I wouldn't be able to do anything.''

The 'Katie Price: My Crazy Life' star is now in a much better place after having moved on with Kris Boyson, and is ''so glad'' to be out of her ''bad situation''.

She added: ''But now it's gone, and it's like, I am. I'm that powerful woman, that independent woman, I've just got out of a bad situation.

''I'm just so glad I'm out of it. When I look back I just can't believe I was in that.''

On top of battling with her love life, Katie was recently struck by heartbreaking news when she revealed her mother Amy had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

But the star admits that whilst she knows her mum is ''deteriorating'', the family are remaining ''upbeat''.

She said: ''A lot happened to me like with my mum. She had a heart operation a couple of weeks ago, but no she has deteriorated. I can hear it in her breathing, she's slowing down. Basically her heart was 80 percent blocked and she never knew, and they said 'We don't know how you didn't have a heart attack and die'. So that's drama, but you know what, we're all upbeat.''